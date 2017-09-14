Red Kites lift Owen Evans Summer Cup

RHAYADER Town were crowned Owen Evans Summer Cup winners with a 3-2 victory at Hay St Marys Reserves on Tuesday night.

Goals from Aaron Bates, Jamie Evans and Ryan Addison ensured the Red Kites the silverware, annually contested by the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) league and cup winners.

Meanwhile Rhayader Town will travel to South Wales League Two side Cwmamman United in the first round of the JD Welsh Cup.

The Red Kites reward for their extra-time victory at home to Brecon Northcote will see the Watson Financial Services Mid Wales League (South) minnows bid to cause an upset in Carmarthenshire.

Rhayader are Radnorshire’s sole representatives in the cup following the exit of Northcote as well as Llandrindod Wells and Knighton Town last week.

JD Welsh Cup, first round draw (Mid Wales clubs only): Aberaeron v Llanelli Town; Airbus UK Broughton v Bow Street; Guilsfield v Mold Alexandra; Prestatyn Sports v Caersws; Buckley Town v Llanidloes Town; Carno v Gresford Athletic; Llanrhaeadr v Queens Park; Flint Town United v Llanfair United; Abermule v Berriew; Garden Valley v Penrhyncoch; Cwmamman United v Rhayader Town.