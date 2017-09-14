Pritchard takes on famous island rally

JASON Pritchard heads to the Isle of Man for the only double header weekend of the 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship this weekend.

The Builth Wells driver spoke of his relish at the prospect of tackling 160 miles of some of Europe’s finest asphalt roads.

The rally is crucial in Pritchard’s quest to retain the British Historics title having not endured the best fortune so far this season.

“It’s such a long event that you need to concentrate more than usual, there’s pressure on the car as well, it’s crucial you last the distance and drive with your head and a hint of calmness , it’s not a 45 mile sprint like most of the rounds,” said Pritchard.

“Myself an co-driver Phil Clarke know we are on the back foot in regards to the winning the championship but victory in the last round on Epynt was just what we needed.

“We need to go out there and do our own thing, I’ve got faith in my driving and of course the car, I want to enjoy each stage and see where it takes me.”

Pritchard has a fine record on the island and will hope to add to this during a weekend known as the highlight of the championship calendar.

“We have competed in the Isle of Man on a number of occasions and had some great success along the way, I’m hoping for the same this weekend.

“Knowledge of the stages is often helpful but when the helmet is on and I’m behind the wheel, I need to listen and trust Phil and the notes we’ve made the previous days.”

The first round starts at 3pm on Thursday with the rally due to finish at 4pm on Saturday.

Pritchard thanked sponsors North Road Garage Builth Wells, Harkness Competition Tyres, Pirelli, FCS Laser Mail, Viking Motorsport, Sherwood Engines, Martin Jones Transmission and Monaville Guesthouse.