Mule to host Berriew in Welsh Cup first round derby

ABERMULE host Berriew in the first round of the JD Welsh Cup next month.

The derby rivals, separated by just five miles, will meet at on October 7 at the Community Centre Ground in Abermule with the lucrative prize of a second round place up for grabs.

Abermule secretary Bryan Jarman said: “It’s a massive game for both clubs. As well as being a derby I am sure both sides will be confident of progressing.”

Progress would represent increased prize monies and the potential of drawing a JD Welsh Premier club in the next round.

“We've had a good cup run so far, we have beaten two Spar Mid Wales League One clubs to reach this stage and want to keep it going for as long as we can.

“A home tie against a Welsh Premier club would be a dream come true but first we must navigate what will be a very testing game against or old friends from up the road.”

Full draw (Mid Wales ties only): Aberaeron v Llanelli Town; Airbus UK Broughton v Bow Street; Guilsfield v Mold Alexandra; Prestatyn Sports v Caersws; Buckley Town v Llanidloes Town; Carno v Gresford Athletic; Llanrhaeadr v Queens Park; Flint Town United v Llanfair United; Abermule v Berriew; Garden Village v Penrhyncoch; Cwmamman United v Rhayader Town