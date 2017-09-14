McLaggon the Dragon feasts on Robins at Barry

NEWTOWN slumped to defeat at Jenner Park as newboys Barry Town United capitalised on the Robins early jitters.

The Mid Wales side have made an unwanted habit of conceding early this season with their early set-back in South Glamorgan the third such blow suffered this season.

Newtown started brightly with Nick Rushton testing goalkeeper Mike Lewis inside the opening five minutes but Town trailed just two minutes later.

Jay Denny lost possession with Troy Greening releasing McLaggon to race through and slot past goalkeeper Dave Jones.

McLaggon continued to pose the hosts chief attacking threat while the Robins sought to muster a reply with Tom Goodwin lashing over while Kieran Mills-Evans’ header was deflected wide.

Newtown manager Chris Hughes introduced Ryan Kershaw in a bid to introduce some spark following an uninspiring first-half and threw on Joe Kenton with 25 minutes remaining.

However neither substitute could galvanise a jaded Newtown side whose best efforts came from distance.

Kenton crossed for Rushton to steer wide from close range before Neil Mitchell went close with a dipping volley as Newtown desperately sought a breakthrough.

However with 15 minutes remaining Barry fired a warning shot with Ryan Sears putting in a goal preventing block to deny McLaggon.

Just seconds later it was all over with Jones fumbling a corner with McLaggon on hand to steer Barry into an unassailable lead despite the Robins stopper protesting himself the victim of a foul.

Newtown ended the game on top with Kershaw’s dipping shot tipped over the bar by Lewis but it was already too late to prevent his side avoiding their second defeat of the campaign.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Mills-Evans, Sears, Price, Boundford (Kenton 66), Goodwin (Kershaw 46), Denny, Mitchell (Cartwright 89), Rushton, Reed. Subs: Rose, Harries.

Att – 502