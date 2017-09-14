Druids sacrificed by ruthless Saints

TNS marked their return to league action with a resounding victory at home to Cefn Druids on Friday evening.

It was the Saints’ third consecutive league win and lifted Scott Ruscoe’s side up to fourth place behind early leaders Llandudno.

The first chance came Druids’ way in the second minute when Naim Arsan’s low left foot shot from 20 yards was held to his left by Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison.

The hosts took the lead in the fifth minute when Jamie Mullan checked before slotting his low right foot shot from nine yards into Druids keeper Michael Jones’s left hand corner after good work from Chris Seargeant and Greg Draper.

Greg Draper spurned two openings to increase their lead while a rare chance for the visitors saw Mike Pritchard’s dangerous 17th minute cross cleared by Connell Rawlinson.

A half of few chances ended when Seargeant forced a fine save from Mike Jones after excellent build-up play by Simon Spender.

TNS doubled their lead on the hour when Mullan ran down the right before pulling the ball back for Draper to fire his left foot shot from five yards.

It was all over in the 67th minute when Spender’s cross from the right found substitute Adrian Cieslewicz who was brought down from behind by Nathan Peate on the edge of the six-yard box with Seargeant converting from the spot.

Alex Darlington had an effort ruled out for a foul before TNS wrapped up a convincing win with three minutes remaining with Seargeant releasing Jon Routledge and Cieslewicz whose cross was squeezed home by Spender.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Rawlinson, Routledge, Seargeant, Draper (Darlington 79), Parry (Cieslewicz 59), Hudson, Mullan (Brobbel 70), Roberts, Holland. Subs: Jones, Leak, Clark, Pryce.

Att – 323