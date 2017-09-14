Coleman double as Monty triumph

JAMES Coleman struck twice as Montgomery Town toasted their first win of the Spar Mid Wales League Two season with a 5-1 verdict at Penybont.

Further strikes from Sam Davies, Luke Williams and Alec Jones ensured the Canaries were singing.

Newbridge also celebrated their first win of the season with a 4-1 win at home to Dolgellau Athletic.

Goals from Ollie Woods, Aeron Powell, Lyndon Jones and Ryan Evans gave the Bridgemen the spoils with David Edwards reducing the arrears for the Wasps.

Builth Wells maintained their climb up the table with a 4-1 win at home to Presteigne.

Joel Metcalf, Josh Price, Richie Powell and an own goal ensured victory for the Bulls with Matt Strangwood netting for Presteigne.

Aled Davies was the match winner as Dyffryn Banw returned from Talgarth Town celebrating a 2-1 victory.

Scott Powell gave Talgarth the lead but Banw hit back to level through Bryn Jones before a brave finish from Davies ensured a triumphant return home to Llangadfan.