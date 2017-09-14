Abermule complete a cup upset

BARRY Bellis starred with a brace as Abermule kept their JD Welsh Cup run alive with a 3-2 home win over Borth United.

Bellis was joined on the scoresheet by Tommy Jones as Mule completed a Welsh Cup shock with the visitors replying through Daniel Hopson and Lee Jones.

Rhayader Town completed a thrilling fightback in a 3-2 extra time win at home to Brecon Northcote on Friday.

The Stags led through Jack Evans and Joel Evans but Rhayader stormed back to claim a first round berth with Mike Fowlie completing his treble in extra-time.

Ian Probert was also a hat-trick hero but it was enough as his Welshpool Town side floundered to a 4-3 defeat at home to Aberaeron who marched to a 4-3 win thanks to braces from Mattie Davies and Sion Clark.

Berriew made light work of Llansantffraid Village with a Karl Seliaerts hat-trick paving the way for a 7-0 rout with a Dewi Hughes double and goals from George Davies and Dave Roberts completing the scoring.

Andy Evans proved the difference as Carno hit back to claim a 2-1 victory at home to Llandrindod Wells.

Kieran McCarley gave the Spamen the lead but Evans levelled from the penalty spot before completing his side’s progress after being set up by Ioan Humphreys.

Goals from Dean Evans and Tom Williams earned Bow Street a hard earned 2-0 victory at Knighton Town.

Khyam Wytton struck twice while a 40 yard stunner from Dale Evans earned Llanrhaeadr a 3-1 victory at home to Kery who stayed in the hunt through Luke Mumford.

Meanwhile Llanidloes Town sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Welsh Alliance minnows Barmouth United.

Drew Reynolds gave the Daffodils the lead before Rhys Evans doubled the tally before the break.

Steve Jones completed the hosts tally from the penalty spot following a foul on Rhys Evans before Llanidloes were reduced to 10 men as Reynolds saw red.