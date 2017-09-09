Hockey clubs gear up for new campaign

MONTGOMERYSHIRE will be well represented in the top tier of this season’s North Wales Women’s League.

Welshpool, Newtown and Llanfair Caereinion are all included in the first division line-up with Tywyn-based Dysynni completing Mid Wales interest with league completed by Pwllheli, Ardudwy, Colwyn Bay and Ruthin.

League administrators have introduced several new rules ahead of the new campaign in a bid to ensure fixtures are fulfilled.

The re-arrangement of fixtures will now be a last resort and clubs must seek permission of the league co-ordinator before cancelling and setting new dates with fines introduced for breaching the ruling.

Fixtures scheduled before the Christmas break will also have to be fulfilled rather than carried over into the second half of the season with each club to complete their programme by the end of March.

Meanwhile new rulings set by Hockey Wales during the summer will mean no club can field players aged under 13 this season.

The opening fixtures of the campaign see Llanfair Caereinion host Dysynni on September 30 with Newtown travelling to Colwyn Bay and Welshpool making the trip to Ardudwy.

Newtown entertain Llanfair in the first local derby of the season on October 6 with Welshpool hosting Colwyn Bay on the same day.