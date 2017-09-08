Bromley back at Castle

GAZ Bromley has joined Bishops Castle Town to boost the club’s J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League ambitions.

The striker has previous experience with the Manor Ground club while also featuring for Church Stretton Town in the Mercian League while enjoying his best form at Montgomery Town in the Spar Mid Wales Lerague.

Manager Dan Dawson said: “We are proud to annonce the signing of Gaz who has a wealth of experience and will bolster our attacking options.”