Town suffer 'low' in 128 run defeat

NEWTOWN endured a day to forget with a 129 run defeat at Ludlow in the Henshalls Shropshire Premier League.

The hosts laid the foundations with a bright opening wicket stand as Sam Edwards was joined by Will Gough in a 60 run partnership before being caught by Hamish Harding off Dave Anthony for 29.

Gough continued to work the scoreboard in a 51 run second wicket partnership alongside Jack Griffiths before being bowled by Jonathon Davies for 50.

Ludlow’s impressive top and middle order continued to shine with Griffiths (37) and Will Sparrow (42) guiding their side to 178-4 before falling to Harding (2-35).

Despite Jack Morris (1-42) celebrating the removal of Luke Miles, caught by Dave Anthony for 19, and Paul Sparrow being caught by Sam Cooke off Jonathon Davies (2-73) for four, Glen Whittaker continued to rack up the runs.

Ruel Braithwaite joined him in a 32 run seventh wicket stand before being caught by Ryan Davies off Dave Anthony (2-29) for 21 to leave Whittaker (56no) as Ludlow declared on 287-7.

Newtown promised to challenge in reply with openers Steve Davies and Chris Bound impressing inn an 89 run first wicket stand.

Bound’s departure, caught by Paul Sparrow off Will Sparrow for 32, sparked a top order collapse as Town went for 89-1 to 112-4.

Harding was caught by Jack Griffiths off Sparrow for a duck before Ryan Davies was snared LBW by Joe Williams for four with Steve Davies’ departure to Will Sparrow leaving Town 112-4.

Sparrow (5-43) continued to sweep through the Town middle order while Williams (5-58) claimed the key wickets of Sam Cooke (17) and Dave Anthony (17) to complete the Mid Wales side’s downfall for 159 in the 29th over.