Llangedwyn cup stunner for Blues

LLANGEDWYN produced a shock with a 4-2 victory over record MP Foulkes Montgomeryshire Cup holders Caersws on Friday night.

Goals from Phil Jones and Connor Stacey were not enough for the Bluebirds as a Lee Evans double and strikes from Paul Buckley and Mike Broadbent completed the Foxes victory.

Meanwhile Guilsfield marched to a convincing 8-2 victory at Forden United.

Luke Francis starred for the Guils with a hat-trick while Callum Bromley bagged a brace with strikes from Phil Turnbull, Adam Jenkins and Iwan Matthews completing an empathic victory.

A Brad Carr strike and an own goal accounted for Forden’s replies.

However the remainder of the weekend cup programme proved a damp squib with Llanymynech and Newtown Wanderers postponed while Welshpool Town’s home clash with Kerry was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

The second round clashes between Churchstoke and Carno as well as Llansantffraid Village and Abermule were also non events while Four Crosses were handed a bye to the third round after Montgomery Town withdrew.