Future stars of the fairways swing their way to glory

THE region’s emerging golf talent battled it out at Builth Wells Golf Club in the annual Wee Wonders Championship.

Each finalist qualified from local qualifiers and saw them take on the course over 36 holes.

The Year 8 and 9 girls category was won by Builth Wells’ Ellie Probert with Ella Edwards of Penglais runners-up with the Year 4 and 5 girls section won by Berriew’s Ffion Davies from Abergavenny’s Efa Thomas.

Chloe Edwards of Llanelwedd won the Year 2 and 3 girls category from Builth Wells’ Freya Probert.

Meanwhile Joseph Forkings of Newbridge won the Year 6 and 7 boys category with Reuben Edwards of Builth Wells and Newtown’s Kai Tinker leading the challenge.

The Year 4 and 5 boys event was won by Thomas Edwards of Llanelwedd with Cefnllys’ Connor Treacy and Dyffryn Trannon’s Wyn Meddins completing the podium.

Llanelwedd’s Harry Price topped the Yeat 2 and 3 boys category with Reuban Baker of Cefnllys and Gio Antoniazzi of Penygloddda completing the podium.

The Wee Wonders Championships is organised by Powys County Council’s Sports Development Unit and part of a strategy to increase participation in golf. Further details are available by contacting Katie Hamer-Grew at katie.hamer@powys.gov.uk or 01686 614063 or Elin Wozencraft at elin.wozencraft@powys.gov.uk or 01874 612335.