Day to forget for Alberbury in nine wicket thrashing

ALBERBURY were swept aside as Cound stormed to an emphatic nine wicket win in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Openers Dan Leach (32) and Mike Crawshaw (22) impressed with a strong opening wicket stand before both fell in quick succession as Adam Williams and Kenny Hamer struck.

Alberbury lost regular wickets after as Williams (4-26) and Hamer (4-41) tore through the middle order, while Calum Marsh (2-27) claimed the key wicket of Oliver Pope, caught by Farrell Waters for 22, to complete Alberbury’s fall for 129.

Cound needed just 18 overs to complete their victory in reply with Steve Morris (1-12) claiming the wicket of Waters (53) after a 121 opening wicket stand.

However Graham Trow (70no) carried his bat and joined by Jack Case (1no) in an unbroken second wicket partnership to complete Cound’s emphatic victory.