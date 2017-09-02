Spamen aiming to be competitive

LLANDRINDOD Wells will compete in division three east central C this season.

The Spa club expect a tough season in the Cardiff dominated league with St Albans and Cardiff Saracens expected to mount title challenges along with reformed Glyncoch and Brackla.

The club have enjoyed a promising pre-season with a healthy turn out of players and friendlies against Builth Wells and Gwernyfed.

The Spamen open their campaign at home to Sully on Saturday with the aim of hitting the ground running.

Richard Watkins will captain the side this season with side set to be bolstered by the return of some players who did not play much last year and the emergence of some of the younger players who gained valuable game time last season.