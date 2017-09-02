Promotion target for Machynlleth

MACHYNLLETH have targeted promotion to the second division as their priority this season.

The Cae Glas club are now the region’s sole representatives in the third division following the summer re-organisation of the North Wales structure.

Steffan Price has taken over the captaincy with Huw Rees the new vice captain with both expected to play key roles this season.

Meanwhile long serving Rhys Morris has retired following two decades as a player, first as a winger and then as prop, though will maintain links with the club as vice chairman.

On the pitch the club has retained much of last season’s squad with the addition of Ifan Slinger and continues to welcome any aspiring new players to Cae Glas with training every Thursday from 7pm.

Spokesperson Anwen Haf said: “The aim for this season is to be promoted to division two. There are a few tough games ahead of us, starting away to Nant Conwy IIs this weekend.”