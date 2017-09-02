New regime takes helm at Builth

BUILTH Wells start a new era in division two west central this weekend.

The Bulls were relegated from this first division last season with coach Nick Howells stepping down following a long tenure to pass the baton to a new regime.

The Groe bootroom has once again produced successors from within with a new and exciting team of young coaches taking on the challenge of steering the Bulls back to the big time.

Club stalwart Ben Duggan is joined by fellow Groe and Llandovery favourite Gethin Davies, ex-Ebbw Vale centre Matthew Leewis and Llandrindod Wells ace Danny Davies in forming the new coach and management team which heralds an exciting new era for the club.

Rhys Davies has taken on the captaincy with Tom Samuel stepping up to vice captain with both products of the Bulls youth system.

As ever the club has also looked locally for the best emerging talent with flanker Lewis Bowen arriving from Gwernyfed while centre Joe Bulbeck arrives from Crickhowell with the Bulls also welcoming back captain Davies, Ben Price and the evergreen No10 Rob Lloyd from long term injury.

However Duggan and Davies have retired from playing to focus on their respective roles as forward and backs coach while club veteran Wayne Morris has also hung up his boots.

Duggan said: “We are aiming to bounce back to division one with a young squad who have been training well with a good attitude. We have had a good pre season, beating Llanidloes 21-7 and losing to a strong Abertillery side 21-12 and closing pre-season against Llanharan. It is all building towards a massive first game away to Pencoed on Saturday.”