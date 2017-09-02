New league and new era for Town

IT HAS been a summer of change at Newtown as the club prepares for the new season.

Further restructuring to the North Wales league structure will see Town relish local derbies with Llanidloes, Welshpool and COBRA while also facing Machynlleth in the cup.

The senior coaching team has changed, with the successful partnership of Gareth Jones and John Thurston stepping down to be replaced by Iain Lewis and Neil Farrington.

Thurston has also called time on his long career with his hometown club and several seasons with Builth Wells.

The club heads into the new season with confidence having impressed at the Machynlleth Sevens and pre-season.

Meanwhile work continues to ensure the future success of the club with sides from under eight to youth level

Club spokesman James Holloway said: “The quality and standard of the young players coming though this system, is a testament to the hard work of the youngsters and coaches alike.

“A further initiative being undertaken this season is to reinvigorate a second senior rugby side.

“The club is always looking to welcome new players and anyone interested should contact the club.”

Meanwhile Derek Murray has stepped down as chairman after two seasons with club stalwart Mark Lloyd taking the helm.

Lloyd said: “Derek, has done a fantastic job and we thank him for everything he has achieved in his tenure.”

The club is also striving to be inter active with supporters this season with a free new online weekly newsletter available to subscribers at enquiries@newtownrugby.co.uk while a brochure of sponsorship options is available at sponsorship@newtownrugby.co.uk.