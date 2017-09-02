Llani full of confidence

LLANIDLOES have left no stone unturned in their bid to hit the ground running this season.

Coach Adam Gaca is relishing the challenges ahead in the newly revamped second division which will breathe new life into Mid Wales rugby with a host of derbies.

COBRA, Newtown and Welshpool will all compete alongside Llanidloes in the most eagerly anticipated campaigns in years.

Gaca said: “We are very much looking forward to the upcoming season in the revamped division two North.

“A defined schedule of fixtures for the whole season makes it much easier to plan our campaign and the players and supporters have some tasty local derbies to enjoy as well as generally a bit less travelling than in previous seasons.”

Gaca has overseen a rigorous pre-season programme in the hope all will help ensure the club are competitive throughout the season.

“We've had good numbers through a long pre-season programme and hopefully the emphasis on fitness, skills and structure will pay dividends when the season gets up and running,” said Gaca.

“There are some tough teams in this league and no easy fixtures but we're expecting to be competitive and to be fighting at the top end of the table.

“We're lucky to have good stability in terms of players, coaching staff and club officials and some of the best rugby facilities in the area and we're always looking to welcome new players of any standard with training at Cae Hafren every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm.”