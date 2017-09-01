Hughes hits back to retain his crown

MORE than 50 players took part in the Graham Ottaway Builders Newtown Summer Pool League.

The league is geared toward providing extra match play and saw 52 entries divided into eight groups with the top two from each progressing to cup knock out cup and third and fourth qualifying for a plate competition.

The knock-out phases saw 15 young players pit their wits against the league’s more senior and experienced players.

In the Plate, youngsters Matt Mumford and Danny Francis beat players Alan Jones and Lee Harris only to fall in the final to Matt Rawsthorne and Dave Powell with the game going to the ninth and deciding frame.

In the cup Jake Ottaway continued his great form, beating Mark Green, to take his place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile a quirk of the draw saw Steve Davies take on his son Matt with father teaching son a lesson in a 5-0 victory and avenge defeat in the group stages.

Defending champion Drew Hughes overcame Luke Mumford and Mike Williams to set up a final against Steve Davies who raced into a two frame lead before Hughes stormed back to win five successive frames to take the title for a third successive summer.