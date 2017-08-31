Robins strike gold as Reed hits form

NEWTOWN hit back to celebrate their first win of the season in the Mid Wales sunshine over Carmarthen Town.

Prior to kick off a minutes silence was observed for loyal supporter Keith Jarman who died this week after a battle with illness.

The Robins were slow out of the blocks with the Old Gold leading inside six minutes.

Lewis Harling found space in the box and a seemingly tame shot went through a small crowd of players and evaded Dave Jones to find the net.

Newtown struggled to get a foothold in the game but were level on 35 minutes when Jamie Price’s free-kick from 25 yards left Carmarthen goalkeeper Lee Idzi beaten.

Carmarthen continued to concede free-kicks and break up play with another trademark free-kick from Price forcing Idzi into a top drawer save.

However the Robins led on half-time with Neil Mitchell volleying into a crowded area for Jamie Reed to steer past Idzi from close range to celebrate his first goal for the club.

Newtown dominated the second-half and almost doubled their lead when Mitchell and Reed combined to release Luke Boundford with Carmarthen once again saved by Idzi who was once again called upon to tip Reed’s header over the bar from the resulting corner.

Idzi continued to keep Newtown at bay as Carmarthen fell further back, unable to cope with the constant waves of home pressure.

On 70 minutes the Latham Park faithful celebrated a deserved third with Craig Williams sweeping a low right wing cross to the far post where Nick Rushton pounced.

A rare chance for Carmarthen forced Dave Jones into action to tip Lee Surman’s dipping header over the bar.

However Newtown ended the match strongly with Rushton heading wide before substitute Ryan Kershaw’s lob dipped just over the bar under pressure from Idzi.

Manager Chris Hughes rung the changes late on with Joe Kenton cutting inside and forcing Idzi into a low save.

However the Robins capped a fine display in injury-time with substitute Leon Clowes heading a Price free-kick across goal for Reed to steer home and complete his brace.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Mills-Evans, Sears, Price, Boundford (Kershaw 79), Goodwin, Denny, Mitchell (Kenton 88), Rushton (Clowes 89), Reed. Subs: Cartwright, Harries.

Att – 288