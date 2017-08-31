Newtown destroy sorry Albrighton

NEWTOWN strolled to a nine wicket win at home to Henshalls Premier League basement side Albrighton.

Town finished the job and completed a 24 point haul as John Anthony (5-9) and Jonathon Davies (4-8) dominated while Dave Anthony (1-24) completed Albrighton’s fall for 64.

Only Darren Shimmons (27) and Ismail Anwar (14) managed double figures for the skittled visitors.

Despite the cheap loss of opener Steve Davies, caught and bowled by Anwar (1-18) for a duck, Newtown eased to victory inside 12 overs.

Dai Brown (32no) was joined by Hamish Harding (15no) in an unbroken 65 run stand as Newtown completed an emphatic victory.