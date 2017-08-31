Llanfair hand Llani baptism of fire

LLANFAIR United ensured newly reformed Llanidloes Town a baptism of fire in a 5-0 victory in the North Wales Women’s League derby on Sunday.

United hit the ground running and sealed the points within the opening quarter of an hour with Gemma Jones starring.

Jones opened the scoring on 10 minutes after Nia Ellis latched onto Chloe Brown’s lofted through ball and just three minutes later Jones added a second after good work by Sarah Ellis.

It was all over two minutes later with Jones completing her hat-trick.

Nia Ellis joined the spree after 30 minutes and added her second six minutes later after good work between Brown and Jones.

Llanidloes were much improved in the second-half and managed to test United goalkeeper Tracey Godsell but the damage was already done as Llanfair toasted a comfortable derby victory.