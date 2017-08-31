Alberbury frustrated by Shelton

ALBERBURY were left frustrated as Shelton dug in to claim a draw at Pecknall Farm.

The hosts laid solid foundations with a superb 79 run opening wicket stand between Charles Bourne and Mike Crawshaw.

Bourne was run out by Ben Roberts for a supporting knock of 36 to leave Crawshaw to lead the hosts innings.

Dan Leach (7) and Mark Jones (8) both fell cheaply as Alberbury wobbled at 111-3 before Crawshaw was joined by Andrew Wynne.

The pair combined in a 102 run fourth wicket stand with Wynne (42no) supporting Crawshaw (109no) in guiding their side to a commanding 213-3 to defend.

Shelton opened their reply strongly with Alex Walker and Harry Jones combining well.

Walker’s departure to Myles Thomas for 30 sparked a top order wobble Sam Nicholls (6) and Alex Salisbury (5) fell cheaply.

Andy Holloway (3-38) and Thomas (2-56) led the Alberbury attack while Oliver Corbett (2-33) snared Harry Jones LBW for a top scoring 55 and George Manders (10) to leave Shelton hanging on at 176-9 for a draw.