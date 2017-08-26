Robins prepare for battle against Carmarthen

NEWTOWN target their first win of the season when Carmarthen Town visit Latham Park on Saturday (2.30).

The Robins go into the clash aiming to build on last week’s point at home to Cefn Druids but expecting a physical battle against Carmarthen Town.

Hughes said: “Carmarthen are one of the most physical sides in the league and we have to be able to cope with that. They will come here with the aim of three points given their start to the season and personally I feel they are in a false position.”

Hughes praised his new look side for their comeback last Friday but felt three points would have been deserved.

“We kept going in the second-half and played some good football with a few of the things we have been working on coming together,” said Hughes.

“We could have won in the end and certainly had the chances early on and at the end.

“It will take some time as we are still gelling as a team this season but I am pleased with how things have come together and a lot of positives were taken from Friday.”

The Robins are also in Nathaniel MC Cup action on Tuesday night with a second trip to Bala Town in as many weeks.

“It will be a tough game, it always is at Bala,” said Hughes.

“I will be looking to give a few of the lads who have not had so many minutes this season a start and try a few different things depending on how things go on Saturday which is our only focus for now.”

Winger James Murphy who was stretchered off early against Cefn Druids is expected to miss several weeks but Hughes confirmed the injury not as severe as first feared.

“James will be out for a few weeks but we are all happy that the injury was not as bad as it looked and hopefully he will be back sooner tather than later,” said Hughes.

Meanwhile defender Sam Lichfield has cut short his time with the Robins to return to Huws Gray Alliance side Guilsfield who he departed in the summer.