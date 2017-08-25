Walton shines home and abroad with podium finishes

ALEX Walton has been crowned 2017 British Expert Sprint champion.

The Rhayader Motor Club star has enjoyed one of the best months of his career with success both at home and on foreign soil.

Walton rode his 125 Steve Plain Beta in the Hafren British Enduro Round at Llanidloes earlier this month, finishing Best Expert on day one before ending second against the elite riders of Britain on day two.

Walton made the long trip to Burg in Germany with his father Christian for the third round of the European Enduro Championships and enjoyed his best result to date against the best in Europe, finishing on the podium in a hard fought third place.

To cap an outstanding month the young rider returned to British soil to compete in the final round of the ACU British Sprint Championships. where he won both days to be crowned crowned ‘017 British Expert Sprint champion.

Walton thanked the ACU, his sponsors, family and friends for all their support this season.