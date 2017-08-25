Bluebirds face early season Junction challenge

CAERSWS travel to Llandudno Junction on Saturday with manager Graham Evans targeting a kick start to their Huws Gray Alliance campaign.

A disappointing opening day draw with Queens Park was followed by a 4-0 home thrashing to Guilsfield in midweek with Evans insisting his side must raise their game.

"We can have no complaints, they wanted it more than us and we got what we deserved. We’ll take it on the chin,” said Evans. “We had an open and frank discussion after the game and know that we have to be better all around starting with Llandudno Junction on Saturday.

“They’ve not had the easiest introduction to Alliance football so far, but I know it’ll be a battle up there and we have to improve 100 per cent to come from there with a win.

Striker Steve Blenkinsop, defender Gavin Samuel and midfielder Tom Bethell are all unavailable for the Junction game while Lance Jones will complete his suspension in midweek when old rivals Aberystwyth Town visit in the first round of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

“We’re under no illusions as to the difficulty of the Aberystwyth game,” said Evans. “Like us they’ve brought a new side together and we’ll be looking to take the game to them.”

Guilsfield will bid to complete an early season double over Penrhyncoch with the villagers travelling to Cae Baker.

The Guils are further bolstered by the return of defender Sam Lichfield who has opted to return to his former club following a brief spell at Newtown.

Meanwhile Penrhyn are weakened by the unavailability of striker Steffan Davies with veteran Sion Meredith back in contention.

Despite being pointless after two games Roosters manager Gari Lewis remained upbeat

“Defeat was hard to take against Guilsfield as we felt we deserved to come away with something,” said Lewis.

“We had a chances to win it but they went upfield and scored a fantastic team goal.

“I’m not too downhearted as there have been positives from our first two games and with 26 games to go we have shown we are capable of going toe to toe with the top sides already this season.”