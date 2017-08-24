Robins leave it late as Rushton saves point

NICK Rushton scrambled a late leveller for Newtown who hit back to snatch a point on wet night at Latham Park.

The Robins were made to toil for their first point of the campaign against a physical Cefn Druids side who looked set for victory after holding onto Ashley Ruane’s 12th minute penalty.

Newtown starteed brightly in torrential rain with James Murphy and Jamie Reed going close before the latter crossed for Rushton to force an outstanding save from Druids goalkeeper Mike Jones.

However a rare foray into the Robins goalmouth led to the visitors earning a stonewall penalty with Murphy bringing down Matthew Eckersley and Ruane converted the resulting spot-kick.

The goal gave Druids a lift with Eckersley’s header forcing Jones into action before Lewis Buckley released Ruane who blazed over the woodwork on half an hour.

Jamie Price spurned a 20 yard free-kick before Rushton dragged wide following good work by Jay Denny to end a disappointing half for the hosts.

Druids hit the ground running after the break with Mike Pritchard heading over and Buckley blasting wide.

However Newtown came to dominate the second-half with Reed heading a Price cross over the bar while well placed before the home faithful were left livid.

Wrexham-based referee Tom Williams ignored strong penalty appeals after Neil Mitchell was clearly tripped by Nathan Peate in the area.

Newtown piled on the pressure and with 20 minutes remaining more Mitchell trickery released Tom Goodwin whose close range effort forced an outstanding save from Jones.

Newtown dominated possession but found the Druids a danger on the break as the match remained in the balance.

Finally with four minutes remaining an inswinging corner from Craig Williams caused havoc in the area with Rushton on hand to poke past Jones.

Newtown should have snuck glory at the last when another Williams cross carved open the Druids defence but Reed failed to connect on the back post as the chance went begging.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Mills-Evans, Sears, Price, Goodwin, Denny, Kershaw (Boundford), Murphy (Mitchell), Reed, Rushton. Subs: Rose, Evans, Litchfield, Cartwright.

Att – 354