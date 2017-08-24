Guilsfield outclass sorry Bluebirds

GUILSFIELD maintained their outstanding start to the season with an emphatic derby win at Caersws on Tuesday.

Nathan Leonard remains unbeaten at the helm of the Guils after sweeping aside the Bluebirds with summer signing Asa Hamilton starring in a comfortable win for the visitors.

The Guils broke the deadlock after 26 minutes with Stuart Rogers releasing Jake Cook to slot past goalkeeper Callum Hawthorne.

Caersws almost levelled when Aron Hughes-Jones rattled the post while Craig Whitfield and Steve Blenkinsop spurned chances.

The match remained in the balance until Guilsfield pulled away in the final quarter with Hamilton opening his account with a close range finish after Hawthorne could only parry Chris Cathrall’s long range shot.

Former Bluebird Adam Jenkins came off the bench to add insult to injury with a close range finish with seven minutes remaining before Hamilton completed his brace late on with a fine individual strike to open his account for the Guils following his summer arrival.

CAERSWS: Hawthorne, Parr, P Jones, E Jones, Hughes, Davies, Stephens, Hughes-Jones, Blenkinsop, Sherbon, Whitfield. Subs: Vickers, G Jones, Stacey, G Evans, McPhee

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Weetman, Richards, Rogers, Ford, James, Cook, Cathrall, Hamilton, Irvine, Matthews. Subs: Bromley, Jenkins, G Jones, Leonard