Double delight for Davies in Germany

CHAZ Davies completed a stunning double at the Euro Speedway Lausitz in Germany to boost his World Superbike Championship (WSBK) ambitions.

The Presteigne ace toasted his second double of the season to close on championship leader and defending champion Jon Rea.

Davies overcame rear break issues to lead from the second lap to win race one and celebrate his fifth victory of the campaign on Saturday.

Davies started from ninth position in race two but a strong start saw the Aruba.it Racing - Ducati rider and team-mate Marco Melandri pull away and set the pace.

Davies took the lead on lap 11 and a decisive tyre change with five laps remaining saw him celebrate a sixth win of the year to take his points haul to 276 points ahead of the next round in Portugal in September.

Davies said: “It was a great race and I loved every minute of it. Race two was different from the first race as we had to work our way up from third row on the grid.

“We had a good start and in the first couple of laps we were within sight of the lead, so when I saw Rea making his move I tried to hunt down him and Marco.

“It wasn’t easy to pass them, but then I just tried to set my own pace, ride clean, and not make mistakes. I was surprised by our rhythm in the high 1:36 mark, we definitely improved since the tests here a month ago, and it shows the effort everyone is putting in.

“I’m confident going into Portimao, but we’ll enjoy this double for now and get prepared for another battle.”

Ernesto Marinelli, Ducati Superbike project director, hailed the Presteigne star.

“It’s been an incredible weekend,” said Marinelli. “Chaz scored a very important double which shows his confidence on the Panigale R. I want to thank the team and all the boys in Borgo Panigale for their great effort. We’ll do our best to stay at this level in Portimao.”