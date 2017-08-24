Carno snatch late point at Knighton

SCOTT Williams’ last gasp equaliser earned Carno a point in a 2-2 draw at Knighton Town in Spar Mid Wales League One.

The Robins broke the deadlock midway through the second-half with Connor Bird converting a penalty but just 10 minutes later Williams lashed Carno level.

A deflected Bird strike looked to have earned Knighton three points with 10 minutes remaining but Williams steered home Harry Holt’s corner to snatch a point at the death.

Llanidloes Town also left it late to complete a 2-1 win at Llanrhaeadr who had led at the break through Dan Graham.

The Daffodils were level on the hour with Gareth Owen heading home and led when Joe Evans came off the bench to net with five minutes remaining.

Llanidloes were indebted to goalkeeper Aaron Warwick who saved Graham’s injury-time penalty as the Daffodils maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Llanfair United also maintained their unbeaten record with a battling 3-2 victory at home to Aberaeron.

Goals from Andrew Hughes, Dan Jones and Josh Astley proved just enough with the Seasiders remaining in contention through Chris Wilkins and Nathan Warren.

Bow Street proved a class apart against a depleted Radnor Valley with Andy Gittins and Steff Richards sharing the limelight with doubles while debutant Mark Gornall completed a 5-0 win from the penalty spot.