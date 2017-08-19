Survival is target for Penrhyncoch

PENRHYNCOCH have targeted Huws Gray Alliance survival ahead of the new campaign.

The Roosters comfortably survived upon their second tier return last season and manager Gari Lewis backed his side to maintain their strides while insisting survival would be the main objective.

The club has developed their Cae Baker ground to new tier two status and Lewis backed his team to make an impact this season.

“The club has great people involved and have done so much in bringing the ground up to new criteria with a new stand and improved facilities,” said Lewis. “It is now up to us to keep that going on the pitch.”

Jonny Evans played a pivotal role in the Roosters survival last season and Lewis has moved to boost his attacking options to relieve some of the pressures.

Teenager Liam Lewis makes the step up from Spar Mid Wales League One side Borth United having impressed Lewis last season and during the pre-season.

“Liam has done really well and I am confident he will make the step up this season.” said Lewis.

Also stepping up from the Mid Wales League is defender Llion Jenkins who arrives from Bow Street as the Roosters maintain their reputation for giving local talent a chance.

Penrhyncoch have also completed a transfer coup with the arrival of striker Steff Davies who spent a portion of last season with local rivals Caersws.

Davies arrives at Cae Baker with a goal scoring record including spells at Haverfordwest County in the Welsh Premier and South Wales League.

“Steff is a great signing for the club and we go into the season with more options,” said Lewis. “With the experience we have in Jon Foligno at the back I am confident we can more than hold our own.

“Our main challenge is to keep players fit. With a full squad we can match anyone in this league but we have to hope we avoid being stretched by injuries.”