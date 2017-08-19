Bluebirds bring experience in bid for HGA honours

CAERSWS go into the new campaign having completed a summer overhaul.

No less than six players have departed during the summer with five joining as manager Graham Evans shuffled his pack ahead of the Huws Gray Alliance campaign.

Evans has brought undoubted quality to the Recreation Ground with a trio of players with a wealth of Welsh Premier experience.

Heading the cast is midfielder Luke Sherbon who arrives at the club from hometown Aberystwyth Town following 263 top flight appearances in two spells.

Sherbon’s signing could prove one of the most significant of the summer as the 31 year old looks to kick-start his career following a disappointing few seasons at struggling Aberystwyth Town.

Sherbon is joined in the Bluebirds midfield by Ross Stephens, a former Aberystwyth team-mate, who returns to his home village club following a decade playing in the Welsh Premier in spells with Prestatyn Town, Welshpool Town and Newtown.

Completing the trio of high profile signings is Steve Blenkinsop who returns to the village club on loan from Welsh Premier side Cefn Druids.

Blenkinsop netted 30 goals in his last spell with the Bluebirds and will lead the line as the midfield pairing of Sherbon and Stephens look to provide the ammunition.

Fellow new signing Craig Whitfield, a former TNS youth with Welsh Premier experience at Cefn Druids and Newtown, will also look to lead the line following his arrival from Haughmond.

The Bluebirds’ new cast is completed by defender Aron Hughes-Jones who has arrived on loan from Welsh Premier champions TNS with high expectations.

Evans said: “It's been a busy summer that has seen us rebuild the core of our squad. We've brought in some real quality and experience with Luke Sherbon and Ross Stephens.

“The Bluebirds faithful will need no introduction to Steve Blenkinsop who was our top scorer three seasons ago with over 30 goals together with forward Craig Whitfield, who have both gained promotion twice from the Huws Gray Alliance with Cefn Druids.

“We have also brought Aron Hughes-Jones in on loan who is an exciting young TNS professional. TNS manager speaks very highly of Aron and am pleased we have been able to secure his services until January.”

The Bluebirds have bid farewell to long serving defender Tom Richards who is joined by midfielder Scott Williams in returning to ambitious Carno while striker Will Thomas and defender Paul Grant also return to their home clubs in Welshpool Town and Tywyn Bryncrug.

Midfielder Jolyon Harries has also departed for pastures new by stepping up to Newtown in the Welsh Premier.

Evans said: “Our aim is to improve on last seasons seventh place finish together with a successful cup run but to achieve this it's imperative that we improve our home form.

“We're under no illusions that this years Huws Gray Alliance will potentially be the most competitive since its inception and with a virtually new side we need to start well at home to Queens Park on Saturday.”