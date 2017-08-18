Thomas returns to boost youthful Lilywhite squad

Welshpool Town have brought in experience with striker Will Thomas and midfielder Ian Probert arriving from Caersws.

Meanwhile defender Ryan Evans has also made the step up after winning the player of the season award with Trewern last season.

Chairman Russell Cadwallader said: “The club is hoping for an improved season and continue to develop its young players while Will and Ian provide experience.”

The triple swoop of Evans, Owen and Reynolds boost Llanidloes Town’s title credentials while Llandrindod Wells are expected to improve this season with experience arriving in the shape of Mike Watkins, Huw Lewis, Will Green and goalkeeper Brian Kirkham.

Radnor Valley will be confident of a top half finish with Matt Croose and Steve Morgan arriving from Hay St Marys along with Liam Jones from Pegasus.

Bow Street have lost defender Llion Jenkins to Penrhyncoch but will once again look to challenge with a youthful squad boosted by defender Llyr Hughes from Barmouth and Ben Jones from Borth United while Aberaeron will look to improve on last season’s mid-table finish.

Tywyn Bryncrug have spent the summer laying the foundations for their future with a reserve team and community links established while strengthening with several signings, including Sion Williams and Joseph Bell from Machynlleth who have welcomed midfielder Charlie Jellett from Caersws.

Kerry have signed striker Max McLaughlin from fellow newboys Churchstoke who have signed Tony Meredith to bolster their own attacking options.

Borth United could face a tough campaign with striker Liam Lewis and midfielder Ben Jones both departing for Penrhyncoch and Bow Street respectively.