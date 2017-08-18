Evans and Pryce target top spots

ELFYN Evans heads into the 10th round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) with confidence soaring.

The Dolgellau star claimed second place in Rally Finland and joins M-Sport co-driver Dan Barritt in aiming to go one better in the Rallye Deutschland this weekend.

Evans said: “Rallye Deutschland is one of my favourite events on the calendar, and an event where I have enjoyed a lot of success over the years. It’s a challenge, but I think that’s one of the reasons why I enjoy it so much.

“There are a number of different surfaces and stage characteristics and it’s all about finding the right rhythm and set-up for each variation.

“You really do have to be fully focused and at the top of your game. One wrong move, one lapse in concentration, and you don’t get a second chance.

“The weather can also play a crucial part and a wet rally could make things really interesting. It’s another factor to consider as we make your way through the demanding stages, many of which we’ll be experiencing for the first time.

“Coming off the back of a good result in Finland, I’m looking forward and hoping to keep the momentum going.”

Meanwhile Osian Pryce and co-driver Dale Furniss will be competing in the sixth round of the Prestone British Rally Championship (BRC) in Ireland, the Ulster Rally.

Pryce, of Aberangall and Llanfyllin based Furniss currently sit in second place in the championship after failing to finish last month’s Nicky Grist Rally in Builth Wells.