Women's game on grow in region

THE growing strength of women’s rugby in the region was showcased in Meifod on Sunday.

COBRA Rugby Club hosted the inaugural Game On League Festival which saw sides from North Wales in action alongside the hosts and Welshpool.

Pool beat Llangollen 14-0 with tries from Disa Manuel and Katie Elcock and conversions from Grace Johns and Ellie Davies securing a dream start

Shotton were up next and were dispatched 10-5 with Lottie Morris and Lauren Davies both crossing for tries to set up a derby finale against COBRA with the hosts marching to a convincing 24-0 win.