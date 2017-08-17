Tigers sharpen teeth to ease to second round

TREWERN made light work of Cefn Mawr Rangers in the first round of the Welsh Trophy to book their place in the next round.

Charlie Proctor starred with a four goal haul in a 5-1 win while Jake Mann completed the Tigers tally against the Wrexham League One minnows.

Second round draw (Mid Wales sides only): Bow Street v Churchstoke; Llansantffraid Village v Presteigne; Llanrhaeadr v Montgomery Town; Radnor Valley v Brecon Northcote; Llanfair United v Carno; Trewern v Machynlleth; Llandrindod Wells v Berriew; Knighton Town v Tywyn Bryncrug; Dyffryn Banw v Llanidloes Town; Dolgellau Athletic v Mochdre Sports.