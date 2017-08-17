Thriller at Rhyl as Guils claim point

GUILSFIELD opened their campaign with an incident packed draw at Rhyl.

New Guilsfield manager marked his tenure with a match which yielded four penalties and saw his side hold out for half an hour with 10 men after Robbie James saw red.

The tone was set inside the opening five minutes when debutant Guils goalkeeper Andy Wycherley denied Mark Connolly from the penalty spot after Alex Jones went down in the area.

Wycherley continued to shine with saves to deny Jones, Alex Tichiner and Tom Hartley while the Guils also threatened through Asa Hamilton and Adam Jenkins.

Guilsfield led 10 minutes into the second-half with Hamilton converting a penalty awarded after Jenkins was brought down in the area.

Referee Ashley Jones remained in the spotlight when he awarded a third penalty on 66 minutes while dismissing James for a challenge on Jones with Connolly making no mistake this time.

A galvanised Rhyl stretched the villagers to their limit with Wycherley denying Tichiner and Connolly before Jones saw an effort ruled out for offside.

With three minutes remaining the Guils were handed a golden opportunity to snatch the points when Jenkins was wrestled to the floor by James Brewerton only for Jake Cook’s resulting penalty to be saved by Rhyl goalkeeper Rory Crowther.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Cathrall, Richards, Rogers, Ford, James, Cook, Jones, Hamilton, Irvine, Jenkins. Subs: Andrew, Matthews, Weetman, Leonard, Bromley.