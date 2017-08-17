South Powys stars shine in Sheffield

SOUTH Powys athletes shone at the Special Olympics in Sheffield last week, returning home with a 17 medal horde.

Athletes from across Britain descended on the Steel City for the 10th annual national games, the largest sports event in Britain for people with learning disabilities.

Powys’ trio of track and field stars claimed three golds, four silvers and a bronze medal.

Brecon’s Hannah Charnley landed a gold with 2.83m effort in the long jump, 100m and 4x100m relay while Builth Wells’ Rebecca Morgan claimed silver in the mini javelin and standing long jump and bronze in the 100m.

Brecon’s Joshua Longbottom also starred with a silver in the 200m and 4x100m relay.

Badminton double players Lloyd Crawley of Ystradgynlais and Ethan Orton of Brecon also toasted gold while Crawley also took silver in the singles.

Builth Wells tennis star Shain Lewis was also on the podium with a silver medal in the doubles.

Basketball Brecon won the silver medal in pool B and were awarded the pan competition Special Achievement Award, as well as coming joint top for the Sportsmanship Award.

Coaches rotated the squad over 11 matches and the mixed sex and age group team lost only once, falling to one basket defeat to East England.

The squad included Rhayader’s Aled Thomas, Michael Delahaye of Builth Wells, Hay trio Huw O’Reilly, Lance Hughes and David Gorton, Brecon’s Russell Reeves, David Whittle and Daniel Grinter, Tommy Davies of Ystradgynlais, Bardi Gashi of Sennybridge and Llandeilo’s Samantha Hall.

Brecon Integrated Sports Association (BISA) is run by volunteers and coaches track and field, basketball, football, table tennis, badminton, sailing, indoor bowls and horse riding.

Funding has been kindly given to the Association by Brecon Town Council, Friends of Penmaes, Brecon Co-Op, Roger Smart, Liberal Democrats, Christ College, Brecon Rotary and PAR Homes.

Beverley Tucker, sports development officer, also thanked Brecon Leisure Centre, Bikes and Hikes, Builth Bike Bash, The Clarence Inn, The Tanners Arms, Builth Co-op, Llandovery Co-op, SO Wales and Powys People First and Glanusk Services for their ongoing support

The next BISA sports club is Friday, September 8 from 7-8pm at Brecon Leisure Centre while junior club sessions are held every Thursday from 4-5pm at Ysgol Penmaes