Pool hit back for victory

WELSHPOOL opened their pre-season campaign with a 17-12 victory over Chester IIIs at Maesydre.

Pool trailed 12-0 after the opening half an hour but the hosts hit back with two tries from Ryan Goodwin, one of which was converted by Dan Earle, to level matters,

Tom Carter and a Chester opponent spent 10 minutes in the sin bin as tempers boiled over but it was Pool who regained composure first with Paul Davies crossing for a try.