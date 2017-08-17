Pool collapse in Wroxeter defeat

WELSHPOOL paid the price for a disastrous reply in a 70 run defeat at home to Wroxeter Grove in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Robert Anderson (4-17) dominated for Pool, including the key wickets of top scorer Rory Hawes (24) and William Stanford-Davies (19) while Rob Pengelly (2-16) accounted for Ben Lewin (21) and Matt Bevan (17).

Matt McWhinnie (3-40) completed the demise of Grove for a meagre 127 and left Welshpool with a great chance of completing an upset.

However Simon Jones (2-7) struck early in reply as Nick Davies fell for a duck and Paul Chapman was caught by Rob Davies (5).

Pool suffered a total collapse as Hawes (3-12) and Dan Harris (3-19) tore through their innings with only Pengelly (12) and Russell Cadwallader (11) posting double figures with their downfall for 57 completed in the 28th over.