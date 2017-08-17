Penrhyn fall just short to Canaries

PENRHYNCOCH fell to an opening day defeat at home to Huws Gray Alliance title favourites Caernarfon Town.

The Canaries set the pace early on with Danny Brookwell twice going close before ex-Llanidloes Town striker Jamie Breese blasted against the post.

The Roosters frustrated the visitors until the 26th minutes when Breese fed Darren Thomas who poked past an advancing Leigh Jenkins to openn the scoring.

Jenkins pulled off a smart save to deny Brookwell once again to restrict the Canaries to a solitary goal before the interval.

Caernarfon doubled their lead two minutes into the second-half with Thomas repaying the favour for Breese to sweep home his cross from close range.

However the goal galvanised the Roosters who enjoyed their best spell of the game as Matt Mousley’s downward header forced Alex Ramsay into a smart save.

Breese spurned a chance to settle the game for Caernarfon and Penrhyn set up a grandstand finish when debutant Steffan Davies burst through the Canaries defence to slot past Ramsay with 15 minutes remaining.

Caernarfon could have added settled the game late on with Warren Gibbs and Joe Williams testing Jenkins but had already done just enough to cement an opening day victory at Cae Baker.

PENRHYNCOCH: Jenkins, Edwards, S James, Foligno; Evans, Mousley, Corbisiero, O James, Murfet; L Lewis, Davies. Subs: Jones, Mills, G Lewis, Thomas, Blake.