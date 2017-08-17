Montgomery fall just short in five run Forton defeat

MONTGOMERY remain the relegation dogfight after falling to a five run defeat at fellow strugglers Forton in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Alex Bromley (1-11) bowled opener Ian Roberts for a duck but Harry Kenyon and Will Poulteney laid the foundations for Forton for the second wicket.

Captain Sam Williams snared Kenyon LBW for 27 while Poutleney was stumped by Rob Bennett off Aaron Ruff-Cock (1-28) for 27 but Rob Woodhall led the home middle order before departing to Harry Wilkinson (2-40) for a top scoring 32.

Andrew Barker (2-16) included Matthew Sayers in his haul, caught by Ieuan Griffiths for 22, while Williams completed his 3-43 with the rest of the middle order to leave Forton defending 167-9.

Montgomery started brightly in reply with openers Barker (25) and Charles Clinton (24) combining before departing to Kenyon (2-37) and Chris Hughes (3-22) who proceeded to dominate.

Williams looked to arrest Monty’s wobble and succeeded in guiding his side to within sight of their target until being run out by Hughes for a top scoring 21.

Woodhall (2-31) and John Hemmings (2-8) polished off the Monty challenge for 162 as the visitors fell agonisingly short of glory.