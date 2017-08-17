Loan stars boost Robins and Saints

JD WELSH Premier rivals TNS and Newtown have completed loan deals for emerging stars of English Football League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Defender Callum Roberts has joined champions TNS while fellow first year professional Ryan Sears has joined hometown Newtown on six month loan deals.

Roberts spent part of last season at Northern Premier League side Hednesford Town with the 18 year old looking to make an impact during a loan spell in Oswestry.

Roberts follows in the footsteps of father Mark who made 308 top flight appearances with Newtown, Welshpool Town and included a brief 11 match spell with TNS in 2000.

Manager Scott Ruscoe hoped Roberts' loan arrival would be followed by two new signings before the end of the transfer window.

“Callum is a hard working player and who we have been impressed with in training,” said Ruscoe. “He is highly regarded at Shrewsbury and we’re happy to have at TNS.”

Roberts said: “I want to take this chance to prove myself at a successful club. I look forward to representing the club and gaining experience in Welsh football.”

“Ryan is someone we have been keen on and with him being a local lad makes him a great signing,” said Hughes. "We know he is well thought of within the club at Shrewsbury and we are delighted to have him and look forward to working with him."

Sears already has connections to Latham Park with father Bruce among the academy staff having also represented several clubs in the Montgomeryshire League during his playing career.