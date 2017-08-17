Limp Saints torn apart as Citizens seal shock victory

TNS crashed to their heaviest league defeat in a decade as their title defence opened with a shock defeat at Bangor City.

The Citizens got off to a flying start when Brayden Shaw nodded home Anderson Cayola’s cross on five minutes.

Nine minutes later the champions equalised as Connell Rawlinson netted courtesy of a rebound from Wes Fletcher’s free kick.

However City were back in front within two minutes as Gary Taylor-Fletcher headed home Brayden Shaw’s left wing cross.

The Saints dragged themselves level on 24 minutes with a counter attack led by Adrian Cieslewicz feeding Fletcher whose effort was parried by goalkeeper Connor Roberts for Jamie Mullan to follow up.

TNS started the second half strongly but it was Bangor’s Taylor-Fletcher who scored once again just after the hour mark after nipping in past goalkeeper Paul Harrison to head home Anthony Miley’s goalbound header following Laurence Wilson’s cross.

The goal of the game arrived on 75 minutes when Shaw unleashed a dipping right foot effort from 35 yards which left Harrison with no chance.

Bangor fans were in dreamland with 10 minutes remaining when Anderson Cayola scored from the spot after being impeded by Rawlinson to send shockwaves throughout Welsh football

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Saunders, Rawlinson, Routledge, Fletcher (Draper), Mullan, Darlington (Seargeant), Cieslewicz (Parry), Edwards, Pryce. Subs: Brobbel, Hudson, Jones, Clark.

Att – 596