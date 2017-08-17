Every Little helps for Lilywhites

WELSHPOOL Town have completed a transfer coup with the signing of goalkeeper Dave Littleford.

The 31 year old departed Huws Gray Alliance side Guilsfield following a nine year spell at Clos Mytton during the summer having also represented Newtown, Queens Park and Morda United earlier in his career.

Chairman Russell Cadwallader was delighted his former Guilsfield charge had agreed to join the Lilywhites and boost their Spar Mid Wales League One ambitions.