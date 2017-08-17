Davies targets German success

CHAZ Davies will look to challenge for the podium in the ninth round of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in Germany this weekend.

Davies currently sits in third position in the championship despite suffering a back injury earlier in the summer.

Davies heads to the EuroSpeedway Lausitz aiming to repeat his heroics of last season when the Presteigne rider set a new circuit record on his Aruba.it Racing Ducati.

The Radnorshire star regards the track among his favourites in the WSBK calendar and heads to Germany with confidence

Davies enjoyed a two day test on the German track earlier this month and insisted the experience would stand him in good stead ahead of the return to action following a month long lay-off.

Davies said: “Last year, at Lausitzring, it was a really good weekend for us.

“We had great pace in the dry and we hit a turning point from there.

“During this summer’s test in Germany we were pretty fast as well.

“We also managed to ride in the wet, which is quite important, and we did some pretty respectable lap times in these conditions.

“We still need to confirm a couple of things we usually define over the race weekend, but in general I felt comfortable and I’m quite happy with the work that we did so I’m looking forward to get back on the Panigale R on a track that I enjoy.

“Of course it’s bumpy, but if offers different challenges compared to other circuits. You can actually find lines around the bumps at Lausitzring.

“I’m excited ahead of the second part of the season, we’ll take it race by race, as always, and we’ll see what happens.”

Davies trails Kawasaki pair Jonathan Rea and Tom Skyes in the championship standings.