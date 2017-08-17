Crawshaw guides Alberbury to win

MIKE Crawshaw carried his bar as Alberbury eased to an emphatic seven wicket win at home to Knockin in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Sam Morris (2-30) claimed early wickets while James Harrap snared opener Lloyd Edwards LBW for 18 to reduce Knockin to 45-3 before Thomas Dix and Lawrence Hitchin revived the innings with a 97 run fourth wicket stand.

The pair combined to steer their side to 142-4 when Dix was caught by James Bird off Andy Holloway for 52 to spark a collapse.

Holloway (4-42) tore through the middle order and tail end with support from Myles Thomas (1-25) and Harrap (2-56) to leave Hitchen (88no) and Knockin to defend 199-9.

Despite the loss of Charles Bourne, caught by Steven Gray off Jamie Jagger for 31, surviving opener Crawshaw was joined by Harrap in a 54 run second wicket stand.

Harrap was bowled by Jagger (2-25) for 26 with Alberbury 105-2 before Dan Leach joined Crawshaw in a 38 run third wicket partnership until his departure, caught by Dan Evans off Joe Pattenden (1-38) for 29.

Crawshaw (81no) continued to lead the Alberbury attack and came together with Andrew Wynne (28no) in an unbroken fourth wicket stand to complete a seven wicket win in the 42nd over.