Bluebirds snap up duo

CAERSWS have raided the Spar Mid Wales League for two promising talents ahead of their Huws Gray Alliance campaign.

Defender Luke Vickers makes the step up from Spar Mid Wales League One side Kerry with the 24 year old playing a key role in the Lambs march to promotion last season.

Meanwhile striker Connor Stacey arrives at the Recreation Ground having had spells with Montgomery Town, Abermule and Maesyrhandir during recent seasons.