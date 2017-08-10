Women's rugby league action in Meifod

COBRA Rugby Club hosts the launch of the North Wales Women’s Game On Division on Sunday.

COBRA and Welshpool are joined by Shotton, Holyhead and Llangollen in competing in short matches, starting from 1.30pm.

Organiser Dave Roberts said: “The formation of the Game On League shows just how quickly the women's game is progressing in our region.

“The aims of our new league are twofold. One is to get more games for the teams than they have previously had and in a competitive format and the other is to collectively help the growth of North Wales women’s rugby.”