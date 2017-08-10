Three year deal as JD Welsh Premier is born

THE Welsh Premier League has agreed a three year deal with new headline sponsor JD.

The new deal, announced by league secretary at the league launch in Anglesey last week, will see the Welsh Premier become known as the JD Welsh Premier League.

The Cardiff based sports store is already a key supporter of football in Wales, being the official retail partner of the FAW and sponsor of the Welsh Cup with the new deal further underlining a commitment to supporting the development of the game across the country.

JD will also be providing support to youth football in Wales, by becoming headline sponsors of the JD Welsh Premier Development League and Cup, and supporting the formation of a league representative team to play in international tournaments.

FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford said: “We are very pleased to announce this deal with JD.

“Ever since we began working with JD four years ago our relationship with them has gone from strength to strength, and we are delighted that they have agreed to increase their investment in Welsh football by becoming headline sponsors of the national league.

“As the league enters its 26th season, many are tipping this to be one of the most competitive Welsh Premier League campaigns we’ve seen.

“This deal will further enhance the competitiveness and the reputation of the league, and provide a great platform for continuing to grow the league over the next 25 years and beyond.”

Stephen White, JD Group marketing director, said: “This has been a great few years for Welsh football.

“JD has been a supporter of the national team for several years now, and as they continue to have success on the field, we are delighted to be extending our support to the domestic game in Wales.”

The 2017/18 JD Welsh Premier League Season kicks off tonight (Friday).